You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Frasers Property associate makes 19.75b baht offer for Golden Land

Frasers Property (Thailand) Public Company offering 8.50 baht per share for around 2.32 billion shares
Tue, Feb 26, 2019 - 5:50 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

Singapore

FRASERS Property's indirect associated company is making a conditional voluntary tender offer (VTO) for all the issued securities of Golden Land Property Development for about 19.75 billion baht (S$851.9 million) in cash, subject to regulatory and shareholder approval.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20190226_JLPINE26_3706503.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Real Estate

Pine Grove a litmus test for developers' en bloc appetite

Feb 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Acra to overhaul portal after rogue agents misused services

Feb 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Irrelevance, thy name is telco bundling

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Best World shares plunge as much as 25.8% as trading resumes
2 S-Reits stand to gain this year as markets turn in their favour
3 Best World to hire independent party to review business and accounting practices
4 How two brothers built a music school empire in Singapore
5 Bull run in US markets could stick around a while longer
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20190226_JLPINE26_3706503.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Real Estate

Pine Grove a litmus test for developers' en bloc appetite

Feb 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Acra to overhaul portal after rogue agents misused services

Feb 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World shares fall 18.45% in heavy volume as trading resumes

Feb 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Forecast for 2019 headline inflation trimmed as Jan reading eases to 0.4%

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening