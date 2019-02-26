You are here
Frasers Property associate makes 19.75b baht offer for Golden Land
Frasers Property (Thailand) Public Company offering 8.50 baht per share for around 2.32 billion shares
Singapore
FRASERS Property's indirect associated company is making a conditional voluntary tender offer (VTO) for all the issued securities of Golden Land Property Development for about 19.75 billion baht (S$851.9 million) in cash, subject to regulatory and shareholder approval.
