You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Frasers Property buying London business park for £135m

Thu, Jan 23, 2020 - 9:07 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

REAL estate group Frasers Property on Thursday said it is acquiring Lakeshore, Bedfont Lakes business park in London for £135 million (S$238 million).

Frasers Property's indirect subsidiary, Frasers Property Holdings UK, has entered into a sale and purchase agreement to acquire the entire stake in Bedfont Lakes Limited, which holds the freehold interest in the business park comprising three office buildings.

The property is located at Bedfont Lakes, Feltham, Middlesex, and has a lettable area of about 272,000 square feet (25,270 square metres). It is leased on a long-term basis as the headquarter campus for multinational tech firm, Cisco Systems.

The purchase price is payable in cash, and will be funded from internal resources, Frasers Property said. It is also subject to adjustments according to terms of the sale and purchase agreement. 

Shares in Frasers Property closed at S$1.73 on Wednesday, up one Singapore cent, or 0.6 per cent. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Cache Logistics Trust Q4 DPU falls 8.4% to 1.376 S cents

Allied Tech CEO, CFO to assist in CAD probe

ESR-Reit DPU for Q4 slips 0.5% to S$0.01

CCT, CMT unveil plan for Reit juggernaut in S$8.27b merger

Market picks losers - and some winners from China virus outbreak

China virus: Is there an opportunity for investors?

BREAKING

Jan 23, 2020 09:09 AM
Transport

9 flights diverted, 50 flights delayed after Changi Airport control tower evacuated

[SINGAPORE] Travellers at Changi Airport were left confused early Thursday morning when the fire alarm at the...

Jan 23, 2020 09:04 AM
Government & Economy

High alert for new Australia bushfires as heat and winds pick up

[SYDNEY] Australian firefighters are on high alert for the possibility that scorching temperatures and strong winds...

Jan 23, 2020 08:46 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CCT, CMT, Frasers Property, ESR-Reit, Cache Logistics

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Thursday:

Jan 23, 2020 08:45 AM
Real Estate

Flash: Singapore retail rents rise 2.3% q-o-q in Q4 2019: URA

Full story to come

Jan 23, 2020 08:42 AM
Real Estate

Flash: Singapore office rents slide 3.2 % q-o-q in Q4 2019: URA

Full story to come

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly