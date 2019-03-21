You are here

Frasers Property cashes out its half share of Melbourne office for A$326.2m

Thu, Mar 21, 2019 - 5:50 AM
FRASERS Property's Australian division is selling its 50 per cent share of Melbourne prime office tower 2 Southbank Boulevard for A$326.2 million (S$312.7 million), the developer said on Wednesday.

Frasers Property Australia has exchanged contracts with GPT Wholesale

