Frasers Property Group opens third German asset in Hamburg

MAINBOARD-LISTED Frasers Property Group on Thursday announced that it has launched a new serviced residence in Germany's Hamburg through its hospitality arm.

The 154-room Fraser Suites Hamburg is Frasers Hospitality's third property in Germany, where it has two other assets - under the "Capri by Fraser" brand - in Frankfurt and Berlin.

About one-third of the rooms in Hamburg's heritage-listed Oberfinanzdirektion are suites, with the rest deluxe rooms, studio and one-bedroom apartments, according to Frasers.

The group has room stock of more than 5,000 serviced apartments across 35 cities in Europe.

It also operates under the Malmaison and Hotel du Vin brands.

Frasers Property closed down S$0.01 or 0.54 per cent at S$1.85 on Thursday before the announcement.