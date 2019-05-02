You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Frasers Property Group opens third German asset in Hamburg

Thu, May 02, 2019 - 11:11 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED Frasers Property Group on Thursday announced that it has launched a new serviced residence in Germany's Hamburg through its hospitality arm.

The 154-room Fraser Suites Hamburg is Frasers Hospitality's third property in Germany, where it has two other assets - under the "Capri by Fraser" brand - in Frankfurt and Berlin.

About one-third of the rooms in Hamburg's heritage-listed Oberfinanzdirektion are suites, with the rest deluxe rooms, studio and one-bedroom apartments, according to Frasers.

The group has room stock of more than 5,000 serviced apartments across 35 cities in Europe.

It also operates under the Malmaison and Hotel du Vin brands.

Frasers Property closed down S$0.01 or 0.54 per cent at S$1.85 on Thursday before the announcement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20190502_PHENG2_3769368.jpg
May 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Heng Swee Keat reaffirms PAP-NTUC symbiotic ties

BT_20190502_VISAMSONITETURN_3768995.jpg
May 2, 2019
Consumer

Samsonite's Changi Airport outlet will be its Jewel in the crown

lwx_sgx_020519_33.jpg
May 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore stock market value grows 3.1% in April

Most Read

1 Collapse of Hillview, Joo Chiat projects stokes fears of more small developers going bust
2 Malaysia's ringgit and stocks are set for a rebound, Ex-CIMB chief Nazir says
3 Savings hacks for millennials and more
4 honestbee may face tough search for buyer
5 honestbee fired CEO Joel Sng, says report; startup to make statement today
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

lwx_joel sng_020519_69_0.jpg
May 2, 2019
Garage

honestbee CEO Joel Sng steps down, LG scion Brian Koo to be interim CEO

lwx_joel sng_020519_69_0.jpg
May 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

lwx_MAS_020519_77.jpg
May 2, 2019
Banking & Finance

MAS, Bank of Canada trial could herald cheaper, faster and safer cross-border payments

May 2, 2019
Real Estate

'Buyer the bigger beneficiary' in Oxley's S$1.03b sale of Chevron House: DBS analysts

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening