You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Frasers Property in talks to potentially sell Frasers Tower

Thu, Apr 04, 2019 - 1:20 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

BP_Frasers_040419_59.jpg
Frasers Property said on Thursday that it "has been in discussions with certain parties who have expressed interest” in its Frasers Tower office property, located at 182 Cecil Street.
ST PHOTO: JOSEPH CHUA

FRASERS Property said on Thursday that it "has been in discussions with certain parties who have expressed interest” in its Frasers Tower office property, located at 182 Cecil Street.

It said that there is no certainty that any transaction would result from such discussions, according to a bourse filing in response to Bloomberg queries.

Frasers Property also added that it continually reviews opportunities to enhance shareholder value. This includes potential opportunities to collaborate with new investors, as well as divesting its interests in projects or assets.

"In the course of such review, we may from time to time enter into discussions with parties for potential investments in or divestment of our interest in our projects/assets," it said.

 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20190404_JARESORT4_3742986.jpg
Apr 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore IRs bet on S$9b expansion; exclusive licences extended to 2030

BT_20190404_CCSTRIPE_3742983.jpg
Apr 4, 2019
Garage

Silicon Valley firm eager to earn its stripes in South-east Asia

BT_20190404_MREAGLE4LA3Y_3743028.jpg
Apr 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Eagle Hospitality Trust eyes Singapore IPO to raise up to US$575m

Most Read

1 Hyflux saga demands better debt disclosure rules
2 Taxpayers can't bail out Hyflux investors, Masagos tells Parliament
3 Creepy-crawlies could be tomorrow's chow
4 Best World shares sag after CLSA flags challenges in China
5 Keppel, Sembcorp reinvention - from rigs to urban solutions
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_Hyflux_040419_54.jpg
Apr 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux says Salim-Medco investment is off; cancels scheme meetings

BP_HDB _040419_53.jpg
Apr 4, 2019
Real Estate

HDB resale volume jumps 26.1% in March, prices inch up 0.2%: SRX

BP_Genting Singapore_040419_49.jpg
Apr 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Genting Singapore down 8% at midday; analysts positive on long-term prospects

Apr 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Share prices of Synagie Corp, Y Ventures surge 40% prompting SGX queries

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening