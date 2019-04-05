You are here

Frasers Property in talks to sell Frasers Tower

The property boasts 93 per cent tenant occupancy, with asking rents in the range of S$11 to S$13 a month
According to media reports, the indicative price would likely come up to just under S$3,000 per square foot, giving the building an estimated value of US$2 billion.
Singapore

FRASERS Property said on Thursday that it "has been in discussions with certain parties who have expressed interest" in its Frasers Tower office property, located at 182 Cecil Street.

It said that there is no certainty that any transaction would result from such

