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Frasers Property Industrial CEO Reini Otter to step down and join ESR; Ian Barter named interim leader

The board has initiated a search process for a permanent chief executive officer

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Deon Loke

Deon Loke

Published Fri, Jul 17, 2026 · 01:01 PM
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    • Reini Otter will be leaving after a 28-year tenure with the group, including the last seven years as CEO of Frasers Property Industrial.
    • Reini Otter will be leaving after a 28-year tenure with the group, including the last seven years as CEO of Frasers Property Industrial. PHOTO: FRASERS PROPERTY

    [SINGAPORE] Frasers Property announced on Friday (Jul 17) that the CEO of its industrial and logistics arm, Frasers Property Industrial, is set to step down on Dec 17.

    Reini Otter, 55, will be leaving to “take on a new career opportunity”, Frasers Property said, after a 28-year tenure with the group, including the last seven years as CEO of Frasers Property Industrial.

    Otter will be joining Asia-Pacific-focused real asset owner and manager ESR as CEO of its Australia and New Zealand business. There, he will support the delivery of ESR’s fund management and development platform in logistics real estate and data centres, ESR said in a press statement on Friday.

    Ian Barter, the business unit’s managing director for Australia, will assume interim leadership oversight for both the Australia and Europe portfolios effective Aug 1, until a permanent successor is appointed.

    Barter and the Frasers Property Industrial management team will report to the unit’s executive committee, and directly to the exco deputy chair Rod Fehring.

    The board stated that it has already initiated a search process for a permanent CEO and will update the market in due course.

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    Panote Sirivadhanabhakdi, group CEO of Frasers Property, said that the group’s “strategy is unchanged” despite the transition.

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