Frasers Property reports lower RevPAR in Q1 for hospitality portfolio

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
REAL estate developer and manager Frasers Property reported lower revenue per average room (RevPAR) for the first quarter across its hospitality properties globally.
Its hotel operating performance across Asia-Pacific, Europe and UK in November 2020 were "significantly...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes