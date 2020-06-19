Frasers Property Thailand names new country CEO

Thanapol Sirithanachai was previously the president of Golden Land Property Development, which was acquired by Frasers Property Thailand in August 2019.

FRASERS Property Limited on Friday said its indirect associated company Frasers Property (Thailand) Public Company Limited (FPT) has appointed Thanapol Sirithanachai as country chief executive officer (CEO), effective Aug 17.

He was previously the president of Golden Land Property Development (Goldenland), which was acquired by Frasers Property Thailand in August 2019.

Mr Sirithanachai will report to Frasers Property group CEO Panote Sirivadhanabhakdi and work closely with current FPT president Sopon Racharaksa to develop the new structure for FPT, which will be announced at a later date. He will also be a key person to drive forward the company's investment strategies.

"I believe we have an added competitive edge with a bigger network of customer touchpoints and greater flexibility to optimise the use of our land banks and properties in Thailand, along with enhancing FPT's earnings and return on equity," said Mr Sirithanachai.

Mr Sirithanachai has over 30 years of experience in the real estate industry, where he turned Goldenland's operations from loss to profit within three years of his leadership, according to the press release. Before Goldenland, Mr Sirithanachai was the managing director of Univentures.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

Goldenland's developments cover a wide range of asset types, from office towers, service apartments, hotels, to low-rise developments such as single detached homes and townhomes.

FPT's acquisition of Goldenland allowed the former to become an integrated real estate platform in Thailand, with a diversified portfolio spanning across industrial and logistics, residential, commercial, and hospitality, Frasers Property said.