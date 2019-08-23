You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Frasers Property to redeem S$600m 4.88% perpetual bonds on Sept 24

Fri, Aug 23, 2019 - 9:01 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

FRASERS Property said on Friday that it is redeeming S$600 million of 4.88 per cent subordinated perpetual bonds issued in 2014 that were also the biggest sale that year.

In a regulatory update before the market opened, the property developer said the issuer, which is its wholly-owned subsidiary, is electing to redeem all the perpetual securities at 100 per cent of the principal amount on Sept 24, 2019. 

The perpetual bonds were the fifth perpetual issuance in 2014, and also the largest perpetual deal by a Singapore non-bank corporate since July 2012 at the time.

Orders were in excess of S$3.5 billion, said DBS Bank at the time, which was one of the global coordinators. Demand meanwhile was diverse; besides private bank investors, other investors included cash-rich companies.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The hot demand for the perps led to the subordinated NC-5 perpetual bonds being priced at 4.88 per cent, lower than the initial guidance of 5 per cent. NC-5 means the bonds cannot be redeemed by the issuer until the fifth year, or Sept 24, 2019.

The bonds were issued under Frasers Property’s S$3 billion multicurrency debt issuance programme. 

Frasers Property shares closed flat at S$1.77 on Thursday.

Companies & Markets

US$3.7m claim against unit to hit Baker Tech's profitability

Sakae warns of fiscal 2019 loss on S$3.2m impairment charge

JLC law firm downsizes after managing partner Jeffrey Ong's scandal

BT journalist Marissa Lee wins SGX Orb Award

Soilbuild Reit to issue new units to fund Australia property buy

UOB expands in Vietnam with Hanoi branch

Editor's Choice

BP_SGbiz_230819_1.jpg
Aug 23, 2019
Banking & Finance

SMEs going global open door for banks to grow corporate credit cards

BP_The Hour Glass_230819_2.jpg
Aug 23, 2019
Consumer

Singapore one of 4 markets to post double-digit growth in Swiss watch imports in H1

BT_20190823_PGJO23_3871345.jpg
Aug 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

JLC law firm downsizes after managing partner Jeffrey Ong's scandal

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_SGbiz_230819_1.jpg
Aug 23, 2019
Banking & Finance

SMEs going global open door for banks to grow corporate credit cards

BP_The Hour Glass_230819_2.jpg
Aug 23, 2019
Consumer

Singapore one of 4 markets to post double-digit growth in Swiss watch imports in H1

Aug 23, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Chip Eng Seng, Boustead Singapore, Baker Tech, Sakae

BT_20190823_STJO23_3871642.jpg
Aug 23, 2019
Government & Economy

'Productive longevity' is behind proposals for older workers

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly