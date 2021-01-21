You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Frasers Property unit to sell entire stake in China property business

Thu, Jan 21, 2021 - 8:24 PM
claudiat@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaTanBT

FRASERS Property announced on Thursday that its subsidiary is looking to sell its stake in Beijing Fraser Suites Real Estate Management for 1.6 billion yuan (S$327.5 million).

Its subsidiary Excellent Esteem has entered into a sale and purchase agreement with a joint venture (JV) company established by Tishman Speyer RMB Funds and Shanghai Dowell Trading, to dispose its entire shareholding interest in Beijing Fraser Suites.

Beijing Fraser Suites is a wholly owned subsidiary of Excellent Esteem, and owns an apartment project named Beijing Fraser Suites International Apartment in China.

The proposed divestment is in the ordinary course of business of the company, said Frasers Property in its regulatory update.

The purchase price, which will be satisfied in cash, was arrived at after arm's length negotiations on a willing buyer and willing seller basis, determined based on the assets and liabilities of Beijing Fraser Suites as at Dec 31, 2020. The JV company has paid 20.5 million yuan to Excellent Esteem as earnest monies pursuant to a letter of intent signed by the parties.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Assuming that the proposed divestment had been completed on Sept 30, 2020, the net tangible asset per share will be S$2.37, up from S$2.34 before the divestment. Earnings per share, after fair value change and exceptional items, will be 6.19 Singapore cents from 3.81 Singapore cents.

The financial effects are shown for illustrative purposes and do not necessarily reflect the exact future financial position and performance of the group immediately after the disposal, said Frasers Property.

Shares of Frasers Property ended Thursday at S$1.28, up S$0.01 or 0.8 per cent.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

ISOTeam announces contract wins worth S$20.8m

CDL expects 'material impairment loss' on investment in Sincere Property

Union Gas unit subscribes for convertible bonds in data handling services provider

Soilbuild Reit Q4 DPU up 29.1% to 1.194 Singapore cent

Oceanus Group responds to SGX query on unusual trading activity

Kimly unit enters into joint venture to run coffeeshop at Hougang

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 21, 2021 08:20 PM
Banking & Finance

Indonesia to improve credibility of Jakarta interbank dollar rate

[JAKARTA] Indonesia's central bank will widen the observation period for its Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (...

Jan 21, 2021 07:56 PM
Companies & Markets

ISOTeam announces contract wins worth S$20.8m

BUILDING maintenance company ISOTeam announced on Thursday that it has secured contracts totalling S$20.84 million...

Jan 21, 2021 07:47 PM
Garage

Ant's Malaysian e-wallet venture with CIMB in talks to raise US$150m

[KUALA LUMPUR] A Malaysian e-wallet operator owned by CIMB Group and China's Ant Group is in advanced talks with...

Jan 21, 2021 07:14 PM
Companies & Markets

CDL expects 'material impairment loss' on investment in Sincere Property

CITY Developments Limited (CDL) is expecting to make provisions for a material impairment loss on its investment in...

Jan 21, 2021 07:03 PM
Companies & Markets

Union Gas unit subscribes for convertible bonds in data handling services provider

UNION Gas Holdings announced on Thursday that its wholly-owned subsidiary U-Global has entered into a bond...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore's Covid-19 task force mulling new restrictions ahead of Chinese New Year

Hot stock: Oceanus shares surge 8.2%, prompting SGX query

Broker's take: DBS says Wilmar deserves a higher valuation multiple than CPO peers

Penguin chairman, MD in tie up with Dymon Asia fund to take firm private

CICT's malls post rental reversion of negative 6.6% in FY20

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for