Frasers Property's Thai unit issues 2 debenture offerings totalling 3.5b baht

FRASERS Property said on Friday that its subsidiary, Frasers Property Holdings (Thailand), has issued two more offerings under its 25 billion Thai baht (S$1.03 billion) debenture programme on Aug 17.

In a filing to the Singapore Exchange, Frasers said that under the programme, Frasers Property Holdings (Thailand) issued 2.3 billion baht in aggregate principal amount of 3.02 per cent debentures due 2022, and 1.2 billion baht in aggregate principal amount of 3.88 per cent debentures due 2028.

The debentures will be guaranteed by the company, Frasers added.

Frasers Property gained four Singapore cents or 2.4 per cent to close trading at S$1.68 on Friday.