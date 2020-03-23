Frencken Group's operations in Bangi to continue operations

EQUIPMENT service provider Frencken Group said on Monday that it has received approval from the authorities in Malaysia to continue its mechatronics manufacturing operations in Bangi, Selangor, amid Malaysia's ongoing movement control order.

It will "adhere to the conditions as stipulated by the authorities, which include reducing the number of employees working at its factory inBangi", said the group in a Singapore Exchange (SGX) filing.

The group also previously announced that Malaysia's 14-day movement control order is not expected to have an impact on its operations outside of Malaysia, with customers from other markets being served by its factories in Asia, Europe and the US.

Frencken shares closed at $0.52 on Monday, down $0.01 or 1.9 per cent.