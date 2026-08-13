Frencken H1 net profit falls 3.4% to S$19.3 million
Earnings per share come in at S$0.045, down from S$0.0467 a year earlier
- Frencken Group’s H1 revenue is down 0.8% at S$427.8 million, from S$431.4 million in the year-ago period. PHOTO: BT FILE
[SINGAPORE] Tech solutions provider Frencken Group on Thursday (Aug 13) reported a 3.4 per cent decline in net profit to S$19.3 million for the first half ended Jun 30, from S$19.9 million a year earlier.
This comes as administrative and general expenses widened 9.9 per cent year on year to S$32.6 million, from S$29.7 million.
Additionally, the group’s selling and distribution expenses also rose by 1.9 per cent to S$6.7 million, from S$6.6 million in H1 FY2025. Income tax expenses grew 12.4 per cent year on year to S$5.4 million, from S$4.8 million.
Revenue dipped 0.8 per cent to S$427.8 million, from S$431.4 million in the year-ago period.
By business segments, revenue from the mechatronics division, which accounts for the bulk of group sales, eased 1.5 per cent to S$383.4 million in H1.
Within the division, revenue from the semiconductor segment fell 1.1 per cent to S$213.3 million; revenue from the analytical life-sciences segment dropped 13.7 per cent to S$75.3 million.
This was partially offset by revenue gains in the medical segment (up 10.1 per cent at S$70.5 million) and industrial automation (up 9.8 per cent at S$18.4 million).
Earnings per share stood at S$0.045, down from S$0.0467 a year earlier.
Frencken expects its H2 revenue to be higher than both H1 and the corresponding year-ago period.
The group also expects revenue and net profit for FY2026 to be higher than for FY2025, barring “any adverse changes in external environment and volatility in foreign-exchange markets”.
It added that based on its current trajectory and core business momentum, it “envisages that it could cross the S$1 billion annual revenue mark by 2028, if not earlier”.
The counter ended 4.1 per cent or S$0.11 higher at S$2.79, prior to the release of results.
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