You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Frencken Q1 net profit up 27.2% to S$8.6m on industrial automation sales

Thu, May 09, 2019 - 8:11 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED technology solutions provider Frencken Group has posted a double-digit jump in first-quarter earnings, as sales in the seasonal industrial automation segment made up for the slump in semiconductor-related revenues.

Net profit came in 27.2 per cent higher for the three months to March 31 at S$8.6 million, on a 14.7 per cent year-on-year increase in turnover to S$159.1 million, it announced on Thursday.

Revenue in the core mechatronics division was driven by contributions from industrial automation sales, which surged from S$14.3 million to S$42 million on storage drive production equipment orders from what Frencken described as "a key multinational customer in Asia".

Similar demand is expected to drive industrial automation revenues in the second quarter, said the company, notwithstanding the "typically lumpy" nature of the segment.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Frencken also got a lift from its analytical segment, where sales rose by 11.3 per cent to S$36 million, on more orders from a European client, thanks to end-user demand.

These gains helped to offset the decline in the semiconductor segment, which had clocked the biggest share of sales in the same period the previous year.

This time round, sales were down by 26.6 per cent to S$26.4 million, which Frencken attributed to the general industry slowdown globally. Revenue in this segment is likely to slide again in the second quarter, amid a cyclical downturn, the group added.

Still, it noted that "a decline in orders for products related to back-end equipment was partially buffered by increased sales from new product introductions projects for front-end semiconductor equipment" and this trend is expected to continue.

Earnings per share rose to 2.04 Singapore cents, up from 1.62 cents before.

Meanwhile, the group's net asset value was 64.89 Singapore cents a share, against 62.84 cents as at Dec 31, 2018.

Frencken said in its outlook statement that it was "confident of its long-term business prospects", citing the potential of technologies such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things to grow the sector worldwide.

"To move up the value chain and remain in sync with customers' future demand trends, the mechatronics division is embarking on a strategy to evolve its business from a "build to print" model into a "build to spec" or "original design manufacturer" model," it added.

No dividend was recommended, unchanged from the same period the previous year.

Frencken closed flat at S$0.615 on Thursday before the results were released.

Companies & Markets

OUE C-Reit Q1 DPU rises 47.5% to 0.9 Singapore cent

Genting Singapore Q1 net profit falls 5% on lower gaming revenue

LifeBrandz settles with former executive director over unpaid salary

ARA US Hospitality Trust debuts on SGX mainboard at US$0.875, just off IPO price

340m yuan difference in China Environment's audited FY2015 loss due to 'non-existent trade receivables'

HNA’s Hong Kong spat is a sign of worse to come

Editor's Choice

lwx_mas_090519_1.jpg
May 9, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS' S$45b transfer to GIC could give government revenues a boost

BT_20190509_ANGCPIB9_3776502.jpg
May 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Court confiscates S$2.6m in ill-gotten gains from convicted football match-fixer

lwx_telco_090519_5.jpg
May 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Telcos' dilemma: How to scale up to 5G without breaking the bank

Most Read

1 Laurel Tree, Sycamore Tree dispute with buyers a private matter: URA
2 Resale of older HDB flats continues upswing in face of policy tweaks: OrangeTee
3 Trump's new tariff threat deals body blow to equities
4 Telcos' dilemma: How to scale up to 5G without breaking the bank
5 Investors still love Singapore’s struggling malls
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

Best World.jpg
May 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World takes Bonitas to Court for defamation

file7446wz0puhkb11tvad8.jpg
May 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

May 9, 2019
Real Estate

CPF, HDB housing loan rules for buying older properties updated

May 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

ARA US Hospitality Trust debuts on SGX mainboard at US$0.875, just off IPO price

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening