Freshworks launches Asean hub in Singapore

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
SOFTWARE-as-a-Service firm, Freshworks, has launched its first regional hub for the Asean market in Singapore, from which it intends to more fully engage the region, both by ramping up brand awareness and adoption, and by increasing its network of partner resources to meet
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg