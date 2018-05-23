You are here

FSL Management completes bond issue to raise US$7.25m

Wed, May 23, 2018 - 8:59 AM
TRUSTEE-manager of First Ship Lease Trust, FSL Trust Mangement, on Wednesday said that the issue of its redeemable 7 per cent convertible bonds to raise US$7.25 million was completed on May 21. 

Among other things, the deal was conditional upon approval from the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading (SGX-ST) for the listing and quotation of up to 127 million new units on SGX's mainboard. 

FSL Trust Mangement has made an application to the SGX-ST for the listing of these new units to be allotted and issued upon the conversion of the bonds, and the parties have agreed to waive the foregoing condition, provided it is satisfied within 10 business days of May 21. 

Separately, the trustee-manager also noted that the High Court has granted an extension of time to June 29, 2018 for the company to convene a meeting to consider a proposed scheme of arrangement to facilitate the extension of a syndicated loan facility due on Dec 20, 2017. 

"The trust remains in a substantial net equity position and the business and operations of the trust will continue in the normal course," FSL Trust Management said. 

Lastly, the board also announced that it has on May 17 accepted an offer letter issued by the bank in relation to a senior secured amortising term loan of up to US$18 million for the refinancing of its chemical tankers, FSL New York and FSL London. 

Units in First Ship Lease Trust last traded unchanged to close at S$0.082 per unit on Tuesday. 

