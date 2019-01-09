FSL Trust files claim against charterer in UK courts

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
FIRST Ship Lease (FSL) Trust has filed a claim against Copenhagen-based charterer, Torm. A claim form that was submitted to the UK courts seen by The Business Times reveals a claim by the trust in the amount of US$1,892,789 for the latter's breaches of its redelivery obligations
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg