FSL Trust subsidiaries to buy two product tankers for US$97.6m

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
FIRST Ship Lease Trust (FSL Trust) plans to buy two product tankers for a total of US$97.6 million as part of plans to renew its fleet of vessels, the trust said on Thursday before market open.
Its wholly owned subsidiaries - FSL-28 and FSL-29 - and shipbuilder Cosco
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg