You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

FSL Trust units to buy 2 product tankers for US$97.6m

Thu, Dec 13, 2018 - 8:11 AM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

FIRST Ship Lease Trust (FSL Trust) plans to buy two product tankers for a total of US$97.6 million as part of plans to renew its fleet of vessels, the trust said on Thursday before market open.

Its wholly owned subsidiaries - FSL-28 and FSL-29 - and shipbuilder Cosco Shipping Heavy Industry (Yangzhou) struck a deal on Wednesday for the purchase of two 114,000 deadweight tonnes scrubber fitted Tier III LR2 product tankers, which are expected to be delivered in November 2020 and January 2021, respectively.

In a filing with the Singapore Exchange, FSL Trust said that the purchase will be paid for in five staggered instalments based on the progress of the construction schedule of the new vessels starting from early 2019 and ending upon the respective expected deliveries of the vessels in November 2020 and January 2021.

The acquisition of the vessels will be paid for from the net proceeds of FSL Trust's preferential offering of up to US$31 million, proceeds from the potential sales of vessels from its existing fleet of up to US$21.3 million, and through a combination of surplus cash flows from operations and bank financing to be obtained by FSL Trust subsidiaries.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

FSL Trust said: "It is expected that the bank financing, of between 50 per cent and 70 per cent of the aggregate consideration for the newbuilding acquisition, will only need to be made available on or around late 2020 and early 2021 when the new vessels are expected to be delivered respectively."

The acquisitions are expected to have a positive financial impact on FSL Trust.

FSL Trust said that it expects the new vessels will be more efficient to operate and that they will be more fuel-efficient making them easier to charter to counterparties, "at a substantial premium compared to the vessels in FSLT’s current fleet".

The new vessels will also be more attractive for long-term leases to major petroleum companies, therefore allowing FSL Trust to potentially secure better returns, the trust added.

Companies & Markets

China Environment directors to attend ACRA interview in probe

Shell appoints new Singapore chairman

Neste invests 1.4b euros, builds new Singapore plant

Reits' asset injections: A little less action a little more discretion, please

OUELH to co-build international hospital in Shenzhen

Noble given further extension for restructuring

Editor's Choice

BP_dollar_131218_4.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Government & Economy

US dollar to gain still against Singapore unit into new year

BT_20181213_NESTE_3642255.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Neste invests 1.4b euros, builds new Singapore plant

BP_OUE_131218_9.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Reits' asset injections: A little less action a little more discretion, please

Most Read

1 Your apps know where you were last night, and they're not keeping it secret
2 StarHub faces hurricane, not headwinds, says CEO
3 Trump says Fed 'would be foolish' to raise rates this month
4 Telco, bank, consumer stocks among bargains in discount bin: analysts
5 Park View Mansions tries for en bloc again with 22% lower reserve price
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_dollar_131218_4.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Government & Economy

US dollar to gain still against Singapore unit into new year

BP_SGcbd_131218_5.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Economy watchers trim Singapore 2019 GDP forecasts

BT_20181213_MAY13_3642312.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Who will be Britain's next leader if May goes?

BT_20181213_PASIRGUDANG_3642329.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Seletar Airport flight procedures pose no risk to Pasir Gudang port, says Khaw

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening