You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

FSL Trust's sponsor appoints Stirling Coleman Capital as IFA for cash offer

Mon, Jun 17, 2019 - 9:08 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

FSL Holdings, FSL Trust's sponsor, has appointed Stirling Coleman Capital Limited as the independent financial adviser (IFA) for its S$0.0585 per unit cash offer for all FSL Trust units.

CEL Impetus Corporate Finance Pte Ltd, on behalf of FSL Holdings, had first announced the cash offering on June 7.

FSL Holdings is making the mandatory offer as, together with its concert party - FSL Trust Management, they hold 877.2 million units representing about 55.04 per cent of issued units as at June 7.

The IFA will advise the directors of the trustee-manager, FSL Trust Management, who are considered independent for the purposes of the offer and a related convertible bond offer.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The S$0.0585 per unit cash offer represents a 33 per cent premium to the last transacted price of S$0.044 on June 6, the last market day prior to the offer announcement.

FSL Trust's units closed unchanged at S$0.058 on Friday.

FSL Holdings does not plan to make changes to FSL Trust’s existing business, redeploy its fixed assets or retrench employees, except in the ordinary course of business.

The offeror does not intend to delist the owner of containerships and tankers from Singapore Exchange's mainboard, but reserves the right to assess its options if FSL Trust’s free float falls below the minimum requirement.

Companies & Markets

Mercurius to buy 50% stake in Thai property developer, jointly develop Phuket resort

Chinese power service provider eyeing Hyflux assets

Stocks rise ahead of Fed updates, G-20 outcome

Circles.Life has a game plan for growth

Moving from optical discs to accommodation

Allied Tech appoints PwC as special auditor which will report to SGX RegCo

Editor's Choice

BP_UOB_170619_4.jpg
Jun 17, 2019
Real Estate

UOB reaffirms offer to buyers of two condo projects under receivership

BT_20190617_NRFRASERS17BX0M_3810606.jpg
Jun 17, 2019
Real Estate

Frasers Hospitality to grow footprint in Europe with Malmaison, Capri brands

BT_20190617_ABTOP17_3810549.jpg
Jun 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Circles.Life has a game plan for growth

Most Read

1 Huawei files to trademark mobile OS around the world after US ban
2 71 Robinson Road quietly put on the market
3 Viking Offshore suspends trading; seeking debt restructuring, moratorium against creditors
4 Sino Grandness completes half of share placement, remaining S$3.4m due from investor
5 Singapore shares decline at Friday's open; STI down 0.25% to 3,212.48
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_trade_170619_61.jpg
Jun 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports fall for 3rd straight month in May, with declines in electronic, non-electronic shipments

BP_UOB_170619_4.jpg
Jun 17, 2019
Real Estate

UOB reaffirms offer to buyers of two condo projects under receivership

BT_20190617_NRFRASERS17BX0M_3810606.jpg
Jun 17, 2019
Real Estate

Frasers Hospitality to grow footprint in Europe with Malmaison, Capri brands

BP_durian_170619_5.jpg
Jun 17, 2019
Banking & Finance

Deploying blockchain in durian trade is bearing fruit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening