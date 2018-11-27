You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

FSLT plans preferential 3-for-2 rights offering to raise up to S$43.03m

Tue, Nov 27, 2018 - 8:12 AM
UPDATED Tue, Nov 27, 2018 - 8:32 AM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

FIRST Ship Lease Trust's (FSLT) manager on Tuesday proposed a non-renounceable preferential offering of three rights units for every two existing units held at an issue price of S$0.045 per new unit to raise up to S$43.03 million.

FSLT, which owns a fleet of shipping vessels, will issue up to 956 million new units for the offering. The issue price of S$0.045 per new unit is a discount of 31.8 per cent to the closing price of S$0.066 per FSLT unit on the Singapore Exchange on Nov 26, it being the last trading day of the units prior to the announcement.

An extraordinary general meeting of FSLT will be convened to seek approval from unitholders for the issuance of the new units.

Entitled unitholders can accept or decline their provisional allotment of new units and are eligible to apply for additional new units in excess of their provisional allotments under the preferential offering. However, they are prohibited from trading or transferring their provisional allotments of new units.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

FSLT’s manager said that the preferential offering will strengthen the financial position and capital base of FSLT, enhancing its financial flexibility to renew its ageing fleet, therefore reducing the age profile and enhancing its commercial attractiveness and marketability.

It added that unitholders will benefit from FSLT’s subsequent increase in market capitalisation, potentially improving the trading liquidity of the units.

At least half of the proceeds will go to fleet renewal, which will be through the acquisition of new or more recent build vessels to meet anticipated market conditions.

Sponsor FSL Holdings, which has an aggregate interest in 158 million units or 24.77 per cent of the issued units, will provide a conditional undertaking to FSL in which they will subscribe and pay in full their total pro rata allotment of new units under the preferential offering.

In the event of the minimum subscription scenario, the preferential offering will raise gross proceeds of about S$10.66 million and net proceeds of about S$10.16 million, after deducting estimated expenses of about S$0.5 million.

Companies & Markets

Hi-P major shareholder mulls deal, raising possibility of deal for rest of manufacturer's shares

Keppel-KBS US Reit acquires second office property in Florida for US$48.5m

APTT refinances debts, lowers distributions to cut costs

Noble probe: Timing matters less than thoroughness

Court extends Hyflux debt moratorium to end of April 2019

LTC Corp to convene adjourned EGM, vote on proposed delisting

Editor's Choice

Sing Investments & Finance.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Banking & Finance

Competition for funds driving up fixed deposit rates

BT_20181127_LMXKWEE27__3628042.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Real Estate

Upset Pines members demand city club membership or compensation

2018-11-20T112020Z_1120952175_RC1FC4D12DF0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-NOBLE-GROUP-INVESTIGATION.JPG
Nov 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble probe: Timing matters less than thoroughness

Most Read

1 Newly-minted en bloc millionaires offer rich pickings for banks
2 Singapore High Court grants sale order to Goodluck Garden en bloc
3 Golden Wall Centre sold en bloc for S$276.2m to Hotel 81 owner
4 A whole new ball game for Neo Group
5 5.6-magnitude quake hits off western Taiwan
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Sing Investments & Finance.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Banking & Finance

Competition for funds driving up fixed deposit rates

factory.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's industrial output up a surprise 4.3% in October

BT_20181127_LMXKWEE27__3628042.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Real Estate

Upset Pines members demand city club membership or compensation

yq-lta1-25112018_2x.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Transport

First batch of diesel-electric hybrid buses to hit the road in December

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening