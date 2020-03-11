You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

FTSE Value-Stocks Asean Index at its cheapest since Nov 2013

Wed, Mar 11, 2020 - 5:00 PM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

THE FTSE Value-Stocks Asean Index has declined 18.1 per cent this year and now has a price-to-book (P/B) ratio of just 1.06 times, the lowest it has been since the index was launched in November 2013.

The index consists of 50 stocks that have passed contrarian, quality and valuation screenings. Quality screening is applied to avoid value traps, and is based on fundamental factors such as three-year return on equity, operating profit margin and net gearing.

Among the 50 stocks, the 11 Singapore Exchange-listed companies in the index have performed relatively better. Year-to-date, they have declined by an average 13.3 per cent.

Manulife US Reit and Venture Corp are among the index's five best-performing stocks this year, returning 4 per cent and 1 per cent, respectively.

Based on its current P/B ratio, the FTSE Value-Stocks Asean Index trades at a 27 per cent discount to its three-year average of 1.46 times.

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 11, 2020 05:19 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Wednesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 13.36...

Mar 11, 2020 04:40 PM
Companies & Markets

Genting's RWS launches offers as tourism numbers expected to dip

GENTING'S Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) is ramping up offers and promotions to claw back visitor footfall amid...

Mar 11, 2020 04:26 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks end lower as rally stalls

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended with losses Wednesday as an early rally fuelled by US economic support gave way...

Mar 11, 2020 04:20 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stock markets open firmer

[PARIS] European stock markets opened higher Wednesday, taking direction from a strong Wall Street overnight even...

Mar 11, 2020 04:18 PM
Companies & Markets

Hospital group IHH Healthcare offering on-demand coronavirus test

[KUALA LUMPUR] Asia's biggest hospital group is offering on-demand tests for the new coronavirus in Malaysia, while...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.