Fu Yu to continue Singapore operations during circuit-breaker period

Tue, Apr 07, 2020 - 7:31 PM
PRECISION plastic components maker Fu Yu Corporation will continue its Singapore operations during the circuit-breaker period imposed by the government, as it provides manufacturing services that are part of the essential supply chain.

The company said on Tuesday that it has received approval from the Ministry of Trade and Industry for an exemption of suspension of workplace activities from April 7 to May 4.

It has  put in place remote working arrangements for certain functions that do not need to be performed on-site, and implemented safe-distancing measures for employees in the work premises.

Fu Yu has temporarily stopped contruction work on the redevelopment of its premises at 9, Tuas Drive 1 in view of the circuit-breaker measures.

Shares in the company closed at S$0.21 on Tuesday, up 1.1 Singapore cents or 5.53 per cent.

