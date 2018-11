SINGAPORE-listed Fujian Zhenyun Plastics Industry Co has entered liquidation.

Fujian Zenith Law Firm was appointed the administrator by the Fuqing People's Court of Fujian Province in September.

All creditors of the company must declare their creditor's rights to the administrator before Nov 12, the company said on Nov 13.

The first meeting of creditors will take place on Nov 22 at Fuqing Ruixin Hotel in Fuqing City.