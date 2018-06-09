You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Fujifilm may drop Xerox deal as CEO finds Icahn price too high

Sat, Jun 09, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Tokyo

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp's chief executive officer said the Japanese company may walk away from efforts to take over Xerox Corp, and won't pay the US$40 a share that activist investor Carl Icahn wants for the American printer maker.

"That price is too high," said CEO Shigetaka Komori on Thurs-day. "We won't do it. We have our own shareholders that we have to think about."

Fujifilm said it still intends to file a lawsuit seeking damages from Xerox after it terminated a US$6.1 billion deal reached in January. The Japanese company is also willing to wait half a year for Xerox's new management to come up with another offer, Mr Komori said. Fujifilm may walk away if the companies cannot agree on conditions, he said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The comments from the chief executive are the latest in the back-and-forth battle for control of the company whose brand once dominated office products. Mr Icahn and shareholder Darwin Deason, who argued that the Fujifilm deal undervalued Xerox, succeeded in their bid to stymie the transaction and push out the American company's CEO. Since then, the companies have been at odds over the next step.

Mr Deason has said that cutting a new deal with Fujifilm could be "the very best thing to do", even as the investors have discussed a potential deal with several private equity firms and said they would consider bids of at least US$40 a share. Fujifilm has said taking control of Xerox is the only option for the American company to have a future. BLOOMBERG

Companies & Markets

China's trade surplus with US jumps, global imports surge

Abenomics may be losing steam just as trade friction escalates

Amazon to live-stream EPL matches in online shake-up

GIC, Temasek join Ant Financial's US$14b Series C funding round

Ant Financial's US$14b haul epitomises private capital excess

Corporate digest

Editor's Choice

BT_20180609_KRHILL9A_3466159.jpg
Jun 9, 2018
Real Estate

Jervois Hill bungalow sold for record S$2,729 psf on land area

BT_20180609_VIBRUNCHCOVER9F_3465879.jpg
Jun 9, 2018
Brunch

The future of factory jobs

BT_20180609_KTOFFBEAT9_3466152.jpg
Jun 9, 2018
Offbeat
Life & Culture

Stand up for Singapore songs

Most Read

1 Joel Robuchon Restaurant to close; only establishment in Singapore with 3 Michelin stars
2 Ex-Temasek banker emerging as active fintech investor
3 Answers finally for investors burnt by the saga in 2013?
4 COE for bigger cars lowest in eight years
5 Malaysia draws China link to huge financial scandal
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180609_KRHILL9A_3466159.jpg
Jun 9, 2018
Real Estate

Jervois Hill bungalow sold for record S$2,729 psf on land area

Jun 9, 2018
Banking & Finance

OCBC and Wilmar ink sustainability-linked loan

BT_20180609_SIA8D8B_3466160.jpg
Jun 9, 2018
Transport

Changi Airport offers 1-year relief package to airlines amid increasing airport charges

BT_20180609_LOW_3466098.jpg
Jun 9, 2018
Banking & Finance

S'pore seeking arrest of Jho Low in 1MDB scandal since 2016

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening