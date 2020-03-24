You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Full-year profit falls 65% at Tan Chong International due to poor vehicle sales

Tue, Mar 24, 2020 - 6:57 PM
claudiat@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaTanBT

CAR company Tan Chong International posted a net profit plunge of 65 per cent for the year ended Dec 31, 2019 to HK$212.93 million (S$39.74 million) compared to a year ago period. 

The group had in January warned of a decrease in profit attributable to shareholders due to lower vehicle sales in its key markets of Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan and China. 

It recorded a 7.6 per cent decrease in revenue to HK$14.53 billion. The decline was primarily due to sales volume reduction of 16 per cent in its motor vehicle distribution and retail division, according to the firm's filing to the Singapore Exchange (SGX).

Its market in Singapore had a 45 per cent fall in vehicle sale units on the back of reduced COE (Certificates of Entitlement) quota and stricter emission standard. Sales in other markets in China, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Taiwan also fared poorly. 

Earnings per share stood at 11 Hong Kong cents, against 30 Hong Kong cents the previous year while net asset value was HK$6.23 a share, up from HK$6.03 as at Dec 31, 2018.

SEE ALSO

Singapore general insurance sector falls into red with S$28m underwriting loss

An interim dividend of two Hong Kong cents a share has been declared, compared with 2.5 Hong Kong cents previously.

Looking ahead, the group expects vehicle sales to be further impacted by "multi-faceted problems of world trade, global health issues and repositioning of major world powers".

These include issues such as the rapidly changing automotive industry safety standards and vehicle emissions policies, and the global trend of customers meeting their transportation needs via services provided by ride hailing companies as opposed to purchasing or owning their own vehicles, according to Tan Chong. 

However, it will continue to invest in the development of its motor and commercial vehicle businesses as it scales up its dealer and retail networks, supply chain logistics infrastructure and brand presence.

Meanwhile, the group highlighted that a prolonged Covid-19 crisis will have material effect on its FY2020 financial results but it is currently "unable to assess the full financial impact".

Shares of Tan Chong closed flat at HK$1.68 on Tuesday. 

Companies & Markets

Thakral Corp raises S$5.8 million from sale of retail building in Japan

Prudential continues to 'actively evaluate' options for listing of US unit amid Covid-19

Vulnerable groups get priority shopping hour at Singapore supermarkets

Temasek's biggest shareholdings fall US$23.5b in 3 months

Royal Caribbean directors step in to help with new bank loan

DBS to provide webcast of AGM amid virus outbreak

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 24, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Mar 24, 2020 06:16 PM
Stocks

STI has another 'Turnaround Tuesday', closes 5.8% higher

SINGAPORE'S Straits Times Index (STI) rebounded after its worst performance since 2008's global financial crisis (...

Mar 24, 2020 06:04 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore lends assistance to Philippines to fight Covid-19

THE Singapore government has contributed 3,000 diagnostic tests and one polymerase chain reaction (PCR) machine for...

Mar 24, 2020 05:44 PM
Companies & Markets

Thakral Corp raises S$5.8 million from sale of retail building in Japan

MAINBOARD-listed Thakral Corporation raised S$5.8 million from the sale of its retail building in Japan, the group...

Mar 24, 2020 05:40 PM
Government & Economy

Most of India under lockdown as coronavirus appears in small towns

[NEW DELHI] Police enforced lockdowns across large parts of India on Tuesday, with curfews in some places, as health...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.