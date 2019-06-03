You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Funan mall to reopen on June 28; secures 92% retail take-up, 98% for office towers

Mon, Jun 03, 2019 - 8:44 AM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

ak_funan_0306.jpg
Funan has achieved 92% in commitment for retail leasing to date as well as 98% in pre-leasing commitment for its twin office blocks.
PHOTO: CAPITALAND

FUNAN has achieved 92 per cent in commitment for retail leasing to date as well as 98 per cent in pre-leasing commitment for its twin office blocks, according to a joint media statement by CapitaLand Mall Trust’s (CMT) manager and CapitaLand on Monday morning.

The mall will welcome shoppers again on June 28, two months ahead of its original schedule after a three-year redevelopment.

CMT’s manager expects more retail leases to be signed in the coming months, said Tony Tan, chief executive officer of CapitaLand Mall Trust Management.

With a total gross floor area of 887,000 square feet, the Funan integrated development comprises a shopping mall, two office blocks and lyf Funan Singapore – the Singapore flagship of The Ascott Limited’s lyf co-living serviced residence, which is slated to open in the fourth quarter of this year.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Funan is located in the Civic District, with a direct underpass linking to City Hall MRT station.

The mall will house more than 180 brands, of which one-third are new-to-market, new concept stores or flagships. These include consumer tech firm Dyson with its first standalone store in Singapore, and British folding bikes manufacturer Brompton Junction’s South-east Asian flagship store. Golden Village’s seven-screen multiplex at Funan will feature two new seating concepts and virtual reality pods, while local theatre group Wild Rice will raise the curtains at its theatre and studio.

More than 30 per cent of the brands at Funan are new to CapitaLand’s portfolio.

About two-thirds of the mall’s brands also originated from Singapore, according to the release. They include artisan jeweller Carrie K’s first standalone boutique, and fashion label Love Bonito’s largest outlet in Singapore.

All brands will be clustered around six themes: tech, craft, play, fit, chic and taste.

Funan will have a dedicated community manager to “curate community experiences that consumers area passionate about, as it seeks to build social connections and networks beyond the transactional”, said Chris Chong, managing director, retail, at CapitaLand Singapore.

“Funan’s opening will relaunch the mall as a social space where people spend their time experiencing, discovering and shopping,” he said.

On Friday, units of CapitaLand Mall Trust and shares of CapitaLand closed unchanged at S$2.41 and S$3.22 respectively.

Editor's Choice

BT_20190603_VSIATA3_3798784.jpg
Jun 3, 2019
Transport

Airlines face margin squeeze due to rising costs: IATA chief

Jun 3, 2019
Garage

How long can Carousell go without monetisation breakthrough?

BT_20190603_LJLAWYER3WNP9_3798707.jpg
Jun 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Drew & Napier adding lawyers Siraj Omar, Christopher Chong

Most Read

1 The bond market is trying to tell us something
2 CapitaLand, CDL complete S$400m Liang Court mall purchase
3 Singapore housing loans shrink again, with overall lending flat in April: MAS data
4 US begins collecting higher tariffs on Chinese goods arriving by sea
5 A final challenge for two esteemed goalkeepers
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190603_VSIATA3_3798784.jpg
Jun 3, 2019
Transport

Airlines face margin squeeze due to rising costs: IATA chief

Jun 3, 2019
Garage

How long can Carousell go without monetisation breakthrough?

Jun 3, 2019
Opinion

US Treasury 'monitoring list': The Singapore puzzle

Jun 3, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, CDL, CMT, Keppel, Indofood Agri Resources, Vibrant Group

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening