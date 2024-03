Sugar contracts in New York and London returned to the lows seen at the start of the year, amid improvements in production of the commodity over the past fortnight, a market watcher said.

FUNDS are trimming or adjusting their positions in publicly traded agri-commodities such as sugar, coffee and cocoa, in a mix of profit taking and cautious sentiment as a bearish outlook clouds the sector.

Observers that The Business Times spoke to pointed to recent Commitments of Traders (COT) reports – a weekly round-up of positions of futures markets participants – which showed that certain agri-commodities have suffered a pullback from funds, particularly in terms of their long positions....