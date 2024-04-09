The Business Times

Companies & Markets

The Business Times
Subscribe
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterView more
The Business Times
Create a free account with Business Times for seamless access across SPH Media products.
REGISTER
LOGIN

Companies & Markets

SUBSCRIBERS

Further opportunities for banks in lending space amid stricter capital requirements, private credit growth

Singapore banks remain a compelling asset class given strong fundamentals; capital position remain unchanged

Tan Nai Lun

Tan Nai Lun

Published Wed, Apr 10, 2024 · 05:00 AM
Share this article.

WHILE banks around the world are cutting back on private corporate lending amid stricter capital requirements and the growth of private credit, market watchers expect that the lenders can evolve to create new opportunities in the lending space.

Singapore banks, in particular, remain compelling as an investment class given that their strong fundamentals and capital position remain unchanged.

Banks have opportunities to step into where regulation has made them more capital-intensive, said Michelle Russell-Dowe, global head of securitised products at Schroders Capital.

Under the Basel III framework – an international regulatory framework that aims to…

SEE ALSO
Ares Leads US$1.2 billion refinancing deal for CentralSquare
GET BT IN YOUR INBOX DAILY

Start and end each day with the latest news stories and analyses delivered straight to your inbox.

VIEW ALL

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Banks
Loans
READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to  t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

BREAKING NEWSBREAKING NEWS

newspaper iconPurchase this articleshopping cart icon

SUPPORT SOUTH-EAST ASIA'S LEADING FINANCIAL DAILY

Get the latest coverage and full access to all BT premium content.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Browse corporate subscription here