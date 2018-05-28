You are here

Gaylin Q4 loss widens to S$44m on hefty provisions, but now net cash positive

Mon, May 28, 2018 - 8:33 AM
GAYLIN Holdings' fourth-quarter net loss widened to S$44.4 million, or 6.13 Singapore cents per share, from a year-ago S$6.3 million after the oil and gas contractor took a S$35.5 million provision for slow-moving and aged inventory.

For the full-year ended March 31, 2018, the company incurred a net loss of S$51.6 million, or 10.14 Singapore cents per share, a deeper loss than the year-ago deficit of S$11.4 million.

Fourth-quarter revenue shrank 28.1 per cent to S$15.5 million as sales in the rigging and lifting segment fell S$5.8 million to S$11.9 million.

The company made a significant provision for slow-moving and aged inventory in view of the downturn in the oil and gas industry. The provision was based on a review  by professional valuers on the net realisable value of the inventories based on suppliers' pricing, market demand and obsolescence, the company said. Excluding provision for slow-moving and aged inventory, gross profit margin for the fourth quarter would have improved to 15.9 per cent from a year-ago 12.8 per cent.

Despite the loss, Gaylin has strengthened its cash position over the past year, mostly on the back of a S$68 million equity injection by private equity firm ShawKwei & Partners. Cash and cash equivalents grew to S$57.8 million as at end-March, from S$6.6 million a year earlier. Cash surpassed total debt by S$0.7 million, compared to a deficit of S$76.4 million a year ago. That was the first time that the company had a positive balance since 2012, the company said.

Looking ahead, Gaylin noted increasing optimism in the global oilfield services market amid rising oil prices.

