You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
CHARTPOINT

GBP/USD to be plagued with volatility as Brexit deadline nears

Mon, Mar 18, 2019 - 5:50 AM

AS we edge closer to the March 29 Brexit deadline, there remains much uncertainty over UK's fate. GBP/USD has turned very volatile as it attempts to find a direction amid the Brexit news cycle and the consecutive days of key parliamentary votes that occurred last week.

Moving forward,

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

YuuZoo quits office with unsettled rents; CEO resigns over unpaid salary

Home retailer Iuiga plans to expand into food, enter Malaysia

Let the chips fall where they may

Net losses - but keep Kalms and carry on?

Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank go public on merger talks

Busy week of monetary policy decisions, data releases

Editor's Choice

BP_CBD_180319_4.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore firms building up capacity outside China as fallback

BT_20190318_ANGYUUZOO18_3726683.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

YuuZoo quits office with unsettled rents; CEO resigns over unpaid salary

BT_20190313_CUTEDGE13_3722108.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Garage

GGV Capital's Jenny Lee to speak at forum of Cutting Edge thought leaders

BPWallst_180319_5.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore investors snap up US stocks in Q4 amid Wall St plunge

Most Read

1 DBS hires Bank of Singapore private banker
2 YouTube star PewDiePie is thrust into the spotlight after mosque slayings
3 Fat cats or top dogs: Is the Singapore CEO overpaid?
4 Keppel Infra Trust ups equity fundraising to S$500.8m on strong demand
5 DBS snags ex-BoS private banker
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_CBD_180319_4.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore firms building up capacity outside China as fallback

BT_20190318_ANGYUUZOO18_3726683.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

YuuZoo quits office with unsettled rents; CEO resigns over unpaid salary

BPWallst_180319_5.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore investors snap up US stocks in Q4 amid Wall St plunge

Mar 18, 2019
Stocks

Rally may build in absence of trade, Fed surprises

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening