Genting Singapore net profit soars 46% in Q3

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
GENTING Singapore has posted a net profit of S$210.4 million in the third quarter, up 46 per cent from the same period a year earlier, as its attractions at Resorts World Sentosa pulled in the crowds.
Revenue for the three months ended Sept 30 rose 1 per cent to S$639.1
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg