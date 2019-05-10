You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Genting Singapore Q1 net profit falls 5% on lower gaming revenue

It commits to revamping and expanding Resorts World Sentosa, with S$4.5 billion investment
Fri, May 10, 2019 - 5:50 AM
tanlyn@sph.com.sg@LynetteTanBT

BP_Genting Singapore_100519_10.jpg
Integrated resort operator Genting Singapore on Thursday posted a 5 per cent decline in first-quarter net profit to S$205.5 million as gaming revenue fell.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Genting Singapore

Singapore

INTEGRATED resort operator Genting Singapore on Thursday posted a 5 per cent decline in first-quarter net profit to S$205.5 million as gaming revenue fell.

Earnings per share for the first quarter ended March 31 stood at 1.7 Singapore cents, down from 1.8 Singapore cents last year.

This came as first-quarter revenue dropped to S$640.4 million, down 5 per cent from the same period a year ago, alongside gaming revenue which tumbled 8 per cent to S$430.2 million.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Non-gaming revenue was up by 1 per cent at S$209.3 million with higher spend per visitor, said Genting, which operates Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) in Singapore.

According to Genting, its key attractions drew 19,000 visitors daily on average, while hotel occupancy clocked in at 93 per cent during the quarter.

Genting said that its S$4.5 billion investment to revamp and expand RWS "reinforces (its) commitment to make RWS the leading integrated resort destination in the world, and will shape the business model for the next stage of growth".

In April, the group announced a slew of developments to expand RWS over five years, including growing the Universal Studios Singapore theme park and adding up to 1,100 new hotel rooms. There will also be a new waterfront lifestyle complex that will house two hotels.

As part of the deal with the Singapore government for the expansion, the exclusivity period for the city-state's two casino-resorts was extended to 2030. However, the casino entry levies were also raised by 50 per cent to S$150 for a day and S$3,000 for an annual pass.

table

The moves were met with a flurry of analyst downgrades, with brokerages such as Maybank Kim Eng and RHB Research Institute cutting Genting's rating on concerns of higher-than-expected capital expenditure and levies weighing on short-term earnings.

On Thursday, Citi analyst George Choi maintained his "buy" call, with a target price lowered from S$1.28 to S$1.16.

Genting's revenue was largely in line with Citi's estimate of S$666 million, Mr Choi noted. However, the market share split between Marina Bay Sands (MBS) and RWS in the first quarter "normalised to about 59:41 in favour of MBS" versus about 56:44 in the previous quarter, he said.

According to the analyst, Genting's management also said on an earnings call that "two new rides at RWS are expected to open in 2021 and 2022, while the new hotel is expected to open in one go by end-2024".

Genting Singapore's shares closed unchanged at S$0.95 on Thursday before the results were announced.

Companies & Markets

SGX to Best World: Is main customer in China a related party?

Ascendas Hospitality Trust Q4 DPS up 2.9%

Oxley responds to SGX queries on Chevron House sale

ARA US Hospitality Trust debuts a shade off but ends day at IPO price of US$0.88

Ant Financial, Tencent, join HK virtual banking race

Corporate digest

Editor's Choice

lwx_best world_100519_1.jpg
May 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX to Best World: Is main customer in China a related party?

BT_20190510_ANGCOMMENT10_3777605.jpg
May 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Transfer of excess reserves to GIC: It's not about tax cuts, but maximising returns

Most Read

1 Resale of older HDB flats continues upswing in face of policy tweaks: OrangeTee
2 Best World takes Bonitas to Court for defamation
3 Telcos' dilemma: How to scale up to 5G without breaking the bank
4 Investors still love Singapore’s struggling malls
5 MAS' S$45b transfer to GIC could give government revenues a boost
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

lwx_best world_100519_1.jpg
May 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX to Best World: Is main customer in China a related party?

BT_20190510_ANGCOMMENT10_3777605.jpg
May 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Transfer of excess reserves to GIC: It's not about tax cuts, but maximising returns

BT_20190510_PWIPRO_3777514.jpg
May 10, 2019
Consumer

Wipro Consumer Care making bigger Splash in personal care market

BT_20190510_JAIHI10_3777583.jpg
May 10, 2019
Government & Economy

New catalytic system helps turn unwanted CO2 into fuel

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening