Genting Singapore shares end 8.2% lower on half-year net profit dip

This comes after the group’s announcement of a 30% decline in its H2 profit to S$155.6 million

Deon Loke

Published Wed, Feb 25, 2026 · 09:30 AM
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • The group says that in FY2025, its cash flow and balance sheet were affected by the ongoing capital expenditure for its RWS 2.0 transformation. PHOTO: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] Shares of Genting Singapore ended S$0.065 or 8.2 per cent lower at S$0.725 on Wednesday (Feb 25), shortly after market open.

    This came after the group on Tuesday (Feb 24) posted a 30 per cent decline in its net profit for the second half of its financial year to S$155.6 million, from S$222 million in the year-ago period.

    Revenue stood at S$1.24 billion for the period, up 5 per cent from S$1.17 billion in H2 FY2024.

    Gaming revenue for H2 FY2025 was up 2 per cent at S$764.1 million, from S$745.6 million previously; non-gaming revenue jumped 10 per cent in H2 FY2025 to S$473.1 million, from S$428.3 million in the corresponding year-ago period.

    The group said that in FY2025, its cash flow and balance sheet were affected by the ongoing capital expenditure for its RWS 2.0 transformation.

    Genting added that operating costs were also higher as a result of a combination of one-off and recurring factors.

    Recurring expenses relating to the company’s modernisation programme, including infrastructure refresh and system enhancements, were incurred as well.

