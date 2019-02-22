You are here
Genting Singapore's Q4 net profit up 12% at S$150m
While waiting for Japan to clarify rules for establishment of integrated resorts, it will start developing designs and concepts to prepare for bidding process
GAMING company Genting Singapore on Thursday posted a 12 per cent rise in net profit to S$150.2 million for its fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2018.
This was attributed to "encouraging" performances in both its gaming and non-gaming segments, despite economic uncertainties
