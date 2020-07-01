Geo Energy engages legal advisers on potential dispute related to proposed acquisition

GEO Energy Resources on Tuesday said it has engaged legal advisers to monitor any developments and to advise the group on its legal position related to a proposed acquisition in Indonesia.

The proposed deal was first announced in September last year.

Geo Energy's wholly-owned subsidiary, Geo Ventures Global (GVG), had entered into a conditional share-purchase agreement with PT Titan Infra Energy (TIE) and its affiliate, PT Jaya Utama Indonesia, to purchase the entire stake in PT Titan Global Energy.

However, in a regulatory filing dated Apr 1 this year, Geo Energy said the agreement has been terminated as the conditions precedent had not been satisfied by the long-stop date of March 31. Under the agreement, the vendors are required to return the refundable deposit of US$2.5 million to Geo Energy within 14 business days from Apr 1.

On Tuesday, Geo Energy said it has come to its attention that there are news reports the current/former controlling shareholders of TIE have filed a legal claim in the Jakarta courts against, among others, TIE and its major subsidiaries, Victor Tanuadji, GVG and Geo Coal International (GCI), for acting against the interests of TIE shareholders.

These are purportedly in connection with the proposed acquisition, as well as coal purchase agreements signed between GCI and TIE for the sale and purchase of coal in Geo Energy's ordinary course of business.

Mr Tanuadji is a TIE director and the son of controlling shareholder of TIE and its subsidiaries, Handoko Tanuadji, according to TIE's audited financial statements dated December 2019. Mr Victor Tanuadji is also a guarantor for the coal-purchase agreements signed between GCI and TIE.

Geo Energy said neither GVG nor GCI has received any court summons or official notification of the legal claim, but added that the group will defend any claims against them should this happen.

Shareholders reported to have filed the legal claim have communicated to the group that they intend to initiate settlement discussions related to the claim, Geo Energy said.

The counter closed at 11.5 Singapore cents on Tuesday, up 0.2 cent or 1.8 per cent.