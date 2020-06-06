Geo Energy fails to get noteholders' nod to ease notes terms

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
INDONESIAN coal miner Geo Energy Resources said on Friday that no amendments will be made to the indenture governing the 8 per cent senior notes issued by its wholly-owned unit Geo Coal International, since it failed to get the consent of noteholders to do so.
The...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes