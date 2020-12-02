You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Geo Energy hits coal reserves target, so does not have to make mandatory offer for notes

Wed, Dec 02, 2020 - 7:40 PM
hspillai@sph.com.sg@SharanyaBT

GEO Energy Resources has hit the minimum threshold for its coal reserves, such that the mainboard-listed firm will not have to make a mandatory offer to purchase the 8 per cent senior notes issued by its wholly-owned unit, Geo Coal International.

In a bourse filing on Wednesday evening, Geo Energy said that it had 87.5 million tonnes of coal reserves in its two Indonesian mining concessions, Sungai Danau Jaya (SDJ) and Tanah Bumbu Resources (TBR), as of end-April.

This exceeds the minimum requirement of 80 million tonnes of regulatory-compliant coal reserves that it had to meet. Under a covenant, Geo Coal International would have had to make a mandatory offer to purchase all of the outstanding notes, due 2022, if it did not meet the minimum coal reserve requirement.

The coal reserves needed to be based on a JORC (Joint Ore Reserves Committee) report issued no earlier than six months from April 4, 2021, from qualified mines with licences expiring no earlier than Oct 4, 2025. In August, Geo Energy had extended the licenses of SDJ and TBR to May 2027 and January 2028 respectively.

Geo Energy reduced its gearing by 78 per cent through repurchases of the notes in the past year, when approached by noteholders, said Charles Antonny Melati, executive chairman of Geo Energy. Market liquidity on the notes was lacking amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The firm has thus far used US$128.8 million in cash on the repurchases of US$240.8 million of the notes. The outstanding notes as of Wednesday added up to US$59.2 million. Geo Energy had US$32.7 million in cash as of end-September.

With the falling away of the mandatory offer to purchase, it now has around two years to repay the outstanding notes when due on Oct 4, 2022.

Mr Melati said: "This has removed the uncertainty surrounding the put option on the Notes, which affected our company and created an overhang on its share price. The markets have responded positively to the results of the group's liability-management exercise, as shown by the recent increases in the company's shares and notes prices."

Geo Energy chief executive Tung Kum Hon added: "Based on our cash cost of US$19.58 per tonne for Q32020, we expect increases in our cash profit per tonne for Q42020 if coal prices remain or continue to strengthen. This would put us in good stead for our cash-flow generation in the coming months.

The company expects to post "record net earnings" for 2020. Its net earnings for the nine months ended September was US$91.6 million, the highest since its 2012 IPO.

Shares of Geo Energy closed at S$0.125 on Wednesday, up 1.63 per cent.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Credit Bureau Asia's IPO 60.8 times subscribed

G.H.Y Culture & Media to be SGX's third non-Reit mainboard listing this year

Broker's take: Singtel is Maybank KE's top telco pick on valuation grounds

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB downgrades Jardine Matheson to 'hold'

DBS approves S$800m in collateral-free loans for micro enterprises

Singapore stocks open lower on Wednesday; STI down 0.2%

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 2, 2020 07:33 PM
Government & Economy

Thai PM wins crucial legal battle to stay in office

[BANGKOK] Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha, under pressure from months of street protests, survived a legal...

Dec 2, 2020 07:09 PM
Banking & Finance

Private banking group to offer 200 undergraduate traineeships in next 3 years

SINGAPORE'S Private Banking Industry Group (PBIG), which includes 14 major banks, on Wednesday unveiled an...

Dec 2, 2020 06:56 PM
Companies & Markets

Credit Bureau Asia's IPO 60.8 times subscribed

CREDIT Bureau Asia (CBA) received applications from retail investors for 60.8 times the number of shares available...

Dec 2, 2020 06:49 PM
Garage

Quest Ventures leads US$750,000 investment in Kazakh HR startup

SINGAPORE-BASED Quest Ventures has led a US$750,000 Series A investment round into Clockster, a Kazakhstan human...

Dec 2, 2020 06:37 PM
Companies & Markets

G.H.Y Culture & Media to be SGX's third non-Reit mainboard listing this year

ENTERTAINMENT and content provider G.H.Y Culture & Media Holding has set its sights on becoming the third non-...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Grab, Gojek close in on terms for merger

DBS, Standard Chartered make further cuts to deposit account rates

Broker's take: Singtel is Maybank KE's top telco pick on valuation grounds

Jetstar Asia to resume daily flights to Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta from Dec 15

Seoul: Shares post record closing high on chip sector outlook

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for