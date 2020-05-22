GEO Energy offers steep discount to retire bonds

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
GEO Energy Resources' wholly-owned subsidiary Geo Coal International (GCI) is offering to repurchase by tender the outstanding US$154 million in aggregate principal amount of its 8 per cent senior notes due in 2022 at a price that is less than half of the par value.
At...
