German auto supplier Continental says to cut 7,150 jobs

Published Wed, Feb 14, 2024 · 9:24 pm Updated Wed, Feb 14, 2024 · 10:48 pm
Continental currently employs around 200,000 people worldwide.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Continental

GERMAN auto supplier Continental said on Wednesday (Feb 14) it would cut some 7,150 posts worldwide by 2025 as the difficult switch to electric vehicles forces companies in the sector to retool.

The group, which makes tyres and supplies components to automakers, said it would shed 1,750 jobs in research and development.

It would also lose around 5,400 posts as part of a previously announced cost-cutting programme aimed at saving the group 400 million euros (S$579.2 million) by 2025.

Continental, which currently employs around 200,000 people worldwide, announced the plan in November without putting a precise figure on the number of jobs that would go.

“We are aware of the impact on our employees and will do everything we can to find good, tailored solutions (for employees),” Continental’s automotive chief Philipp von Hirschheydt said.

The cuts would allow Continental to “focus our resources even more on future technologies for software-defined vehicles”, von Hirschheydt said.

SEE ALSO

Germany’s auto suppliers have been facing problems as the transition to electric mobility gathers pace, after decades relying on fossil fuel vehicles for their profits.

Continental is also the latest German manufacturer to announce job cuts as the country’s export-focussed industry contends with a global slowdown in growth and high rates of inflation.

Appliance maker Miele said earlier this month it would eliminate up to 2,700 posts amid low demand for its products, while Bosch announced plans in December for 1,500 job cuts. AFP

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Layoffs

Research & development

Automotive

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Nvidia outstrips Alphabet as third largest US company by market value

Civmec H1 earnings up 12.9%, declares dividend of A$0.025 per share

Wall St opens higher after selloff as traders reassess rate bets

Bitcoin market cap back above US$1 trillion in broad crypto rally

Greenback rises as hot US inflation cools Fed rate-cut bets

Far East Hospitality Trust posts 25.4% higher DPS of S$0.0217 for H2

Breaking News

Most Popular

UPDATED 46 minutes ago