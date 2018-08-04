Get a cordless vacuum at a special price

You are here

Sat, Aug 04, 2018 - 5:50 AM

For just S$399, new as well as existing subscribers to The Business Times will get to receive a Philips SpeedPro Max cordless vacuum, an item normally priced at S$699.
PHOTO: PHILIPS

FOR just S$399, new as well as existing subscribers to The Business Times will get to receive a Philips SpeedPro Max cordless vacuum, an item normally priced at S$699.

Part of a National Day Special promotion, the offer is from August 3-31.

New subscribers can sign up for their preferred package of The Business Times for one year and receive the gift by topping up a further S$399.

Existing subscribers can simply log in to their mySPH account and enjoy the same promotional price for the household appliance. Subscriptions to The Business Times start from S$29.90 a month.

The Philips SpeedPro Max cordless Vacuum features a 360 degree suction nozzle, is functional on both carpets and hard floors, and features a built-in brush for on hand cleaning at any time.

The vacuum cleaner features a 65 minute runtime, with a five-hour charging time, making it a practical and convenient home appliance.

This cutting edge, state of the art vacuum cleaner has a smart digital display, LED lights on the nozzle, and an advanced triple-filtration system.

The offer is also valid for other publications such as The Straits Times, Lianhe ZaoBao, Berita Harian, Tamil Murasu, Shin Min Daily News, Lianhe Wanbao, and The New Paper. For more details, go to btsub.com.sg/ndp.

