Get a fresh take on the market with BT's new podcast series

The Business Times podcast team: (from left) Mr Paul, Mr Lim and Mr Luis. BT's new podcast, BT Mark To Market, will be hosted by Mr Paul and will consist of 10-minute episodes.

Singapore

ENCOURAGED by the success of The Business Times' (BT) popular Money Hacks podcast series, BT will be launching its second series this Monday (Nov 16).

The new podcast, BT Mark To Market, will be hosted by BT senior correspondent Ben Paul. Mr Paul is no stranger to business news, as his wealth of experience in covering the corporate sector and financial markets for over 15 years has made him a respected and trusted voice among readers.

BT Mark To Market is a natural extension of his keenly followed weekly column of the same name, which offers insights and analysis of corporate stories appearing in the paper.

Listeners can expect him to "dissect sector trends in a simpler yet informative way", he said.

Each episode is a brisk 10 minutes, and the audience can expect the same kind of insights as his column.

Ernest Luis, podcast editor for BT and The Straits Times, said: "Mark To Market is unlike our other conversational series; he (Mr Paul) makes logical connections to help listeners like me understand the overall market sentiment, what to expect and how to make sense of certain companies' recent performances.

"There's something in his podcast not just for the business hard-hitters who follow his column, but for those who want to get started in investing smartly, logically and safely."

This is not the financial paper's first foray into the podcast scene. BT Money Hacks, the paper's pioneering podcast which debuted in 2018, digs into industry trends and breaks down actionable financial tips by experts.

After more than 80 episodes, BT Money Hacks is now the top podcast show in the SPH network, contributing at least 20 per cent to the monthly network performance.

This network of about 10 podcast shows has grown to 35,000 monthly downloads as of October 2020.

BT Money Hacks also ranks among the top 50 business podcasts on Apple Podcasts, and is in the top 100 podcasts on Spotify. The show has also attracted sponsors such as OCBC, Opus by Prudential, and UOB.

In each episode of BT Money Hacks, host Christopher Lim, who is also BT's digital editor, speaks to industry players to explore the in and outs of investment strategies.

The topics range from something as basic as picking the right credit card for millennials to shedding light on more advanced investment vehicles such as robo-advisors, forex and property investments.

In this, the series hopes to demystify complex investment concepts and help listeners feel more confident in making their money work for them.

"BT has come a long way with our podcasts. We're grateful to our sponsors for their support, and especially to all our listeners for keeping us on their playlists, week after week. We want to make sure BT content is available on key platforms our readers, viewers and listeners use, and our audience has shown us that there's demand for audio," said Mr Lim.

Prominent guests such as OCBC's chief economist Selena Ling, Singapore's central bank chief Ravi Menon, and DBS' group head of institutional banking Tan Su Shan, have all been on BT podcasts to share their insights and opinions.

Other notable guests on BT Money Hacks include fintech CEOs from StashAway, Endowus, Syfe and Kristal.AI.

The BT podcasts are produced by Mr Luis, along with BT's deputy digital editor Lee Kim Siang and a podcast team from Singapore Press Holdings' English, Malay, Tamil Media Group, which BT is a part of.

Both BT podcasts will be available on multiple streaming platforms including Spotify, iTunes, Google Podcasts, and Omny.fm.

Listen, download and subscribe to the podcasts at bt.sg/moneyhacks and bt.sg/mark2mkt.