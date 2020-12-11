You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

G.H.Y Culture & Media's IPO shares priced at S$0.66

Fri, Dec 11, 2020 - 5:01 PM
claudiat@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaTanBT

ENTERTAINMENT and content provider G.H.Y Culture & Media Holding Co on Friday lodged its final prospectus, offering around 21.7 million shares at S$0.66 each for placement in its initial public offering (IPO).

The shares, to be listed on the mainboard, comprise around 18.7 million placement shares and three million shares under the Singapore public offer.

Based on its placement price and enlarged post-IPO share capital of 1.07 billion shares, G.H.Y's market capitalisation will be about S$708.7 million post-placement. The public offer opens at 9pm on Dec 11 and will close at noon on Dec 16. G.H.Y expects to commence trading on Dec 18.

Cornerstone investors have also entered into agreements with the company to subscribe for and purchase around 162.7 million cornerstone shares, of which 141.2 million will be new shares issued by the company while 21.5 million shares are vendor shares belonging to investment holding company Taiho Holding and group adviser John Ho.

The cornerstone investors in the IPO are Epical Entertainment, Hong Kong Chixin Investment, consultancy company ICH Capital, entertainment service provider iQIYI International Singapore, King Kong Media Production, OSIM International founder Ron Sim, Songful Global Investment, Qilin Asset Management, brand developer V3 Brands and investment holding company Yinson Capital.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The IPO and issuance of new cornerstone shares will deliver about S$115.1 million in net proceeds, of which S$101 million will be due to the company.

Proceeds will be used to invest in production, acquisitions, joint ventures and strategic alliances to expand its TV programme and film production, as well as concert production business segments.

G.H.Y's core business is in the production and promotion of dramas, films and concerts in the Asia-Pacific region. It also engages in talent management and costumes, props and makeup services.

For the first half of 2020, G.H.Y's net profit stood at S$13.1 million, up from S$11.8 million a year ago, prior to the introduction of the group's concert production and costumes, props and makeup services.

In FY2019, it posted a net profit of S$12.4 million; in the financial period between March 22 and Dec 31, 2018, it had a net loss of S$1.3 million.

Revenue for the first six months of 2020, FY2019 and that of the financial period in 2018 came in at S$37.2 million, S$66 million, and S$3.4 million respectively.

The group does not have a fixed dividend policy, but intends to recommend dividends of at least 30 per cent of its net profit after tax for FY2020 (excluding the S$10 million in dividends declared by the board in FY2020) and FY2021.

DBS, UOB Kay Hian and Bank of China, Singapore are the joint underwriters and book runners of the IPO.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Singapore, Shanghai to boost collaboration in financial services, innovation

Singapore, China bond markets to get boost from SGX-CCDC pact

Olam issues 7b yen of sustainability-linked notes

Cromwell E-Reit to buy 11 Czech, Slovakia properties for 113.2m euros

UOBVM, Credit Suisse raise over US$60m at impact fund's first close

IHH Healthcare girds for Singapore-to-Turkey vaccine push

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 11, 2020 05:11 PM
Podcasts

Money FM: Podcasts of the week (Dec 7)

Here's what you missed on Money FM last week.

Dec 11, 2020 04:54 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Shares close higher on vaccine hopes but Sino-US tensions cap gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks tracked other Asian market higher as progress on Covid-19 vaccines boosted sentiment,...

Dec 11, 2020 04:45 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks retreat in early trading

[LONDON] European stocks slid at the start of trading on Friday as prospects dimmed for a post-Brexit trade deal....

Dec 11, 2020 04:40 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore spending S$25b in next five-year R&D plan

THE government is pumping S$25 billion into its next five-year plan for research, innovation and enterprise in a...

Dec 11, 2020 04:23 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore to welcome Taiwan visitors; travel to Taiwan allowed from Dec 18

SINGAPORE will lift its border restrictions for visitors from Taiwan from Dec 18 onwards, the Civil Aviation...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Pastry chain Twelve Cupcakes underpaid foreign staff for nearly two years

Stocks to watch: DBS, SGX, Ascendas Reit, MIT, OCBC, Parkway Life Reit

Singapore to welcome Taiwan visitors; travel to Taiwan allowed from Dec 18

NTUC sets up associations for freelance delivery riders, creatives

Asia's most sought-after emerging market is about to get hotter

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for