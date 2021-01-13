GIC retains position as most active state-owned investor: report

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
SINGAPORE'S GIC retained its position as most active state-owned investor (SOI) for the second year running in 2020, based on a report by Global SWF, a data platform that tracks sovereign wealth funds and public pension funds.
On the back of the Covid-19 pandemic last...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes