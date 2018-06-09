You are here
GIC, Temasek join Ant Financial's US$14b Series C funding round
The funds will be used to speed up Alipay's globalisation plans and invest in developing technology
Singapore
SINGAPORE'S sovereign wealth investors Temasek Holdings and GIC are part of a group of investors pumping in about US$14 billion in Ant Financial, the Chinese company said on Friday.
The Series C equity financing includes a yuan-denominated tranche raised by Ant Financial
