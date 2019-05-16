GK Goh offers S$0.88 a share to delist BoardRoom

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
GK GOH Holdings has made a voluntary unconditional cash offer for BoardRoom Ltd, the mainboard-listed corporate secretarial services firm, in a bid to delist it.
GK Goh is offering S$0.88 in cash for each BoardRoom share, in a deal that values the company at S$184.5
