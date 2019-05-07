GKE Corp to invest 48m yuan to build China cement plant

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
LOGISTICS solutions company GKE Corp said its wholly owned subsidiary, Wuzhou Xing Jian Readymix Co (Wuzhou), will invest 48 million yuan (S$9.7 million) to construct a ready-mix cement plant in Cenxi City, China.
Wuzhou, which manufactures and supplies ready-mix cement
