You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

GKE Corp to invest 48m yuan to build China cement plant; to raise S$7m from proposed placement of shares

Mon, May 06, 2019 - 9:18 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

LOGISTICS solutions company GKE Corp's wholly owned subsidiary, Wuzhou Xing Jian Readymix Co (Wuzhou), will invest 48 million yuan (S$9.7 million) to setup a ready-mix cement plant in Cenxi City, China, the group said on Monday.

The Cenxi government will lease about 25 mu (16,662.5 square metres) of land with a tenure of 50 years to Wuzhou for the plant, at a price to be determined through a bidding process.

Construction of the plant is expected to take about 15 months after the land use rights is officially granted to Wuzhou.

The project will be funded through internal resources and issuing 100 million new ordinary shares at S$0.07 per share to three investors - two GKE Corp employees and one private investor. The proposed placement will raise S$7 million.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The placement price is a 2.8 per cent discount to the volume-weighted average price of S$0.072 for trades done on the group's shares on May 3, 2019, when the agreements for share issuance were signed.

In total, the three investors held 6.6 per cent of the group's shares prior to the placement, and will hold 18.44 per cent of the group's enlarged share capital post-placement.

The share issuance will provide the group with S$6.95 million in net proceeds, of which S$5 million will be used for its expansion in China, and S$1.95 million will be used for working capital.

For illustrative purposes, based on the group's audited financial statements for its financial year ended May 31, 2018, the net tangible asset value of each share would dilute to S$0.104 from S$0.109, and the loss per share would be 0.4 Singapore cent instead of 0.46 Singapore cent post-placement.

Catalist-listed GKE Corp's shares closed down 5.26 per cent, or S$0.004, at S$0.072 on Friday.

Companies & Markets

Hong Lai Huat to sell Cambodia investment property for US$1.12m

Isetan not renewing lease of 'loss-making' Westgate store

800 Super: Lee family makes S$0.90 per share cash offer with KKR financing

Stocks to watch: Best World, Cordlife, Synagie

Synagie inks deal to manage Samsonite Malaysia's e-commerce sales

Grab's super app goal calls for good grasp of holding on to users

Editor's Choice

BP_Grab_060519_1.jpg
May 6, 2019
Garage

Grab's super app goal calls for good grasp of holding on to users

BT_20190506_VISMEC_3772889.jpg
May 6, 2019
SME

Championing SME interests 'is about doing, not talking'

BT_20190506_MRISETAN_3772952.jpg
May 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

Isetan needs more than a store refresh

Most Read

1 Jho Low's US$39m Los Angeles mansion to be put up for sale
2 Horse deaths are threatening the racing industry in the US. Is the sport obsolete?
3 Sorrell's S4 Capital sets up APAC HQ in Singapore
4 Hyflux says it could get S$400m from UAE utility group Utico
5 Cyber security eats into StarHub's profit
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_Grab_060519_1.jpg
May 6, 2019
Garage

Grab's super app goal calls for good grasp of holding on to users

May 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

Stocks to watch: Best World, Cordlife, Synagie

BP_DBS_060519_40.jpg
May 6, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore may allow virtual banks after Hong Kong move, DBS says

BT_20190506_VISMEC_3772889.jpg
May 6, 2019
SME

Championing SME interests 'is about doing, not talking'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening