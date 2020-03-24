You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

GL Limited to 'progressively' close hotels as Covid-19 hits bookings

Tue, Mar 24, 2020 - 7:28 PM
claudiat@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaTanBT

HOSPITALITY group GL Limited announced on Tuesday that the hotels under its hospitality subsidiary GLH will “progressively be closed temporarily” amid the Covid-19 outbreak, with the exception of a few to serve the needs of some guests.

The spread of the virus to Europe and the United Kingdom has caused  “significant reduction in bookings and increase in cancellations”.

The pending closures were also prompted by the call from the UK government to practise social distancing and to halt activities. 

While the extent on the group's operations and financial performance for the full year ending June 30, 2020 cannot be determined,  it noted  that its financial results  “will be significantly and adversely impacted” compared to the previous financial year on the back of uncertainty surrounding Covid-19 and low oil prices. 

Meanwhile, it has also implemented measures such as cost reduction initiatives and temporarily deferring capital projects which are not critical in order to preserve working capital and liquidity. 

SEE ALSO

Singapore lends assistance to Philippines to fight Covid-19

Shares of GL closed flat at S$0.50 on Tuesday.

Companies & Markets

Full-year profit falls 65% at Tan Chong International due to poor vehicle sales

Thakral Corp raises S$5.8 million from sale of retail building in Japan

Prudential continues to 'actively evaluate' options for listing of US unit amid Covid-19

Vulnerable groups get priority shopping hour at Singapore supermarkets

Temasek's biggest shareholdings fall US$23.5b in 3 months

Royal Caribbean directors step in to help with new bank loan

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 24, 2020 06:57 PM
Companies & Markets

Full-year profit falls 65% at Tan Chong International due to poor vehicle sales

CAR company Tan Chong International posted a net profit plunge of 65 per cent for the year ended Dec 31, 2019 to HK$...

Mar 24, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Mar 24, 2020 06:16 PM
Stocks

STI has another 'Turnaround Tuesday', closes 5.8% higher

SINGAPORE'S Straits Times Index (STI) rebounded after its worst performance since 2008's global financial crisis (...

Mar 24, 2020 06:04 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore lends assistance to Philippines to fight Covid-19

THE Singapore government has contributed 3,000 diagnostic tests and one polymerase chain reaction (PCR) machine for...

Mar 24, 2020 05:44 PM
Companies & Markets

Thakral Corp raises S$5.8 million from sale of retail building in Japan

MAINBOARD-listed Thakral Corporation raised S$5.8 million from the sale of its retail building in Japan, the group...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.